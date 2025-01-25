Everence Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 53,440 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 5.0% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $76,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $142.62 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

