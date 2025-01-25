MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 492 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,260,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,312,000 after acquiring an additional 895,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,530,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MasTec by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,370,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in MasTec by 57.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 764,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,096,000 after purchasing an additional 279,778 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec stock opened at $159.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.41 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.12. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.97 and a twelve month high of $166.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTZ. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $129.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MasTec in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target (up from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.21.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,159,310. The trade was a 6.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080,300. The trade was a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,023 shares of company stock worth $4,515,089 in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

