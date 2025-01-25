HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $216,000 in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth $46,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 205.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Twilio by 214.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.96.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $135.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $141.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of -52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,823,806.18. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $360,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,383,280. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,527 shares of company stock worth $2,844,655. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

