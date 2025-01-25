NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lowered by Franchise Capital Ltd

Franchise Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 604,380 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 239,719 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 37.6% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $81,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 896.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 811.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 41,489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 967.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 138,921 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,162,000 after buying an additional 125,908 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $142.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.71 and its 200-day moving average is $129.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.