Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 97.8% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 298.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 108.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

SoundHound AI Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $15.84 on Friday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The business had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SOUN shares. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.36.

Get Our Latest Report on SoundHound AI

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 277,813 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $5,903,526.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,473,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,308,092.50. The trade was a 15.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 465,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $6,999,525.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,299,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,579,185.92. This trade represents a 16.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,782,918 shares of company stock worth $45,391,343. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.