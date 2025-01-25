HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,316 CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNA. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 57,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 22,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $1,119,933.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,628.75. The trade was a 14.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on CNA Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CNA Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNA

CNA Financial Price Performance

CNA opened at $48.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.92. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

About CNA Financial

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.