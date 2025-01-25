HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 2,469.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,813.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 176.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 14,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.
In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, major shareholder Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 8,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $213,420.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,812,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,537,065.66. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 446,730 shares of company stock worth $11,438,695. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NAMS opened at $23.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $27.29.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.
