HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 2,469.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,813.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 176.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 14,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NewAmsterdam Pharma

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, major shareholder Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 8,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $213,420.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,812,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,537,065.66. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 446,730 shares of company stock worth $11,438,695. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NAMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NAMS opened at $23.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $27.29.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

