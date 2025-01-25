Leerink Partnrs Forecasts Stronger Earnings for CureVac

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for CureVac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.60). The consensus estimate for CureVac’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.
CVAC opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. CureVac has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $861.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.50.
CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.
