Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Graco FY2025 Earnings

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Graco in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.06. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Graco alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Graco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BNP Paribas raised Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Graco Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Graco stock opened at $85.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. Graco has a 1 year low of $77.49 and a 1 year high of $94.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.52.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $519.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.19 million. Graco had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

Graco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.31, for a total value of $284,004.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,094.26. The trade was a 10.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter J. O’shea sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total transaction of $1,604,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,440.16. This represents a 55.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,098 shares of company stock worth $2,776,150. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Graco by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. MilWealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.