Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $34,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8,670.3% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.27.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $23.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $39.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

