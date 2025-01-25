First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 2,572.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $16.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $19.96.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.47 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 35.14%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

