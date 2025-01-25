Merit Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VIGI opened at $82.69 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $89.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.01.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.2619 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

