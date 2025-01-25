Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Earns Market Perform Rating from JMP Securities

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE IVR opened at $8.13 on Thursday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.86.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Mortgage Capital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 81,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 57,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

