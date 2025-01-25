Stifel Nicolaus Boosts C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $113.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHRW. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $108.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.83. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $210,941.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,226.89. This trade represents a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $1,143,526.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,794,507.41. The trade was a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

