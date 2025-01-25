Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s previous close.

KMI has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.92.

NYSE KMI opened at $30.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.37. The company has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $502,380.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 861,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,048,707.32. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at $597,235.55. This trade represents a 10.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,121 shares of company stock worth $1,497,000. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 803,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 102,447 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,561,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 382,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after buying an additional 143,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

