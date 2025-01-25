Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 844 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.33.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $434.23 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.06 and a 12-month high of $542.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.22.

Insider Activity

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total value of $1,214,514.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,394. The trade was a 57.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.