Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Textron by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $77.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.89 and a 1 year high of $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3,778,060 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.45.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

