Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Receives C$12.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INE. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of INE opened at C$7.61 on Monday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$7.05 and a one year high of C$10.96. The company has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 428.86, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.1549878 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.38%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

For over 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity, which led to Innergex being recognized as Canada’s best corporate citizens in 2023 by Corporate Knights. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world.

