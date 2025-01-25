Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Makes New $221,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 135.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $203.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.96. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $207.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10,220,675.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $2,005,530.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,482 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,465.32. This represents a 28.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $133,190.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,374.17. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,487 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

