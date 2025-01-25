eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Position Increased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,366 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of eBay by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 4,624 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,560 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of eBay by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,245 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $350,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,825,430.24. This represents a 1.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $67,072.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,644.40. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,778 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

eBay Stock Up 0.1 %

eBay stock opened at $64.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.74 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.31. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

