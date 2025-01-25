East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 362.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other East West Bancorp news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $985,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,543,510.50. The trade was a 7.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $147,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,537.35. This represents a 12.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,276. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $102.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.27 and a 52 week high of $113.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. Stephens cut shares of East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $96.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.23.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading

