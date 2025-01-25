Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,769 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Granite Construction by 66.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Granite Construction by 77.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

Granite Construction stock opened at $91.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.43. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.34 and its 200-day moving average is $82.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.46). Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

Granite Construction Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.