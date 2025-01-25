Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 628 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 534.8% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CSGP stock opened at $74.16 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.26 and a twelve month high of $100.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.55 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.34. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $692.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.91 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $439,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,784.24. This represents a 8.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

