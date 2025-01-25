Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $422,000 Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,172 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XLSR opened at $55.35 on Friday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $55.66. The company has a market capitalization of $573.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.31.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

