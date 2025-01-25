Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2,400.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $5,880,287.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,746,152.78. This represents a 50.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $247.76 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.83 and a 52-week high of $259.01. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.28 and its 200 day moving average is $232.97.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $243.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.24.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

