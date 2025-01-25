Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $421,000 Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2,279.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 401,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,908,000 after purchasing an additional 384,386 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 3,227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 361,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,709,000 after buying an additional 350,839 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,660,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,299,000 after buying an additional 274,014 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 498.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 253,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,723,000 after buying an additional 211,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 17.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,368,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,584,000 after buying an additional 203,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Raymond James upped their target price on GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.07.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.29, for a total value of $96,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,254 shares in the company, valued at $16,758,197.66. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total transaction of $503,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,047,957.24. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,553 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GDDY opened at $207.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.75 and its 200 day moving average is $173.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.42 and a 12-month high of $211.11.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 267.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

