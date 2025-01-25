Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 229 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $261.53 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $184.15 and a one year high of $283.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

