Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 125 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,735 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.68, for a total value of $5,900,814.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,190.48. The trade was a 64.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.16, for a total transaction of $4,882,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,701.44. This represents a 57.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,715 shares of company stock worth $11,983,436 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of AMP opened at $563.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $548.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.12 and a fifty-two week high of $577.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36.

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $565.00 to $560.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.89.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

