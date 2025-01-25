Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,091,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 15,283 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GMED. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.91.

Globus Medical Trading Up 0.4 %

GMED stock opened at $92.82 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.33 and a 52 week high of $93.67. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.56.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $625.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel T. Scavilla sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $4,801,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $405,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,667 shares of company stock worth $6,674,554 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

