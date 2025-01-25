Atomi Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Schlumberger by 17.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.7% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,204.30. This trade represents a 33.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 43,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,897,357.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,331,655.04. This represents a 15.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,258 shares of company stock valued at $8,732,604. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $42.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.52. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9,241,140 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Schlumberger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SLB

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.