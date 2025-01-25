Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 259 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,294,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,449 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,623,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,076,000 after buying an additional 1,782,180 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter valued at about $137,900,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,719,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,666,000 after buying an additional 933,327 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,685,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,874,000 after acquiring an additional 672,940 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Melius started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.79.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $216,427.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,831.65. The trade was a 18.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $303,103.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,670.10. The trade was a 7.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,306 shares of company stock worth $6,485,050. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $74.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.86. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.03 and a 12 month high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 101.04% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Sysco’s payout ratio is 52.44%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

