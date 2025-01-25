17,917 Shares in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Gladstone Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,287,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 2,305.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 384,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 368,546 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $485,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 111,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Gladstone Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

GLAD stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $672.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.27. Gladstone Capital Co. has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.24.

Gladstone Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.11%.

Insider Transactions at Gladstone Capital

In other news, President Bob Marcotte sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $423,925.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 248,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,788,543.50. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Stories

