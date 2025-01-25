Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,161 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 9,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $114.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.93. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.31 and a 52 week high of $121.70.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

