Atomi Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $1,649,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WAT. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $363.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cfra set a $389.00 price objective on Waters in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Waters from $332.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waters from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.71.

Waters Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $410.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $381.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.02. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $279.24 and a 12-month high of $416.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. Waters had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $740.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

