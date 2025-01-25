Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes $440,000 Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 23,100.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Atlassian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Atlassian from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlassian news, Director Heather Mirjahangir Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $338,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,124.50. This trade represents a 14.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $2,108,842.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,006,770.64. The trade was a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,188 shares of company stock valued at $67,421,558 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $264.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.62. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $287.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a PE ratio of -174.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

