Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,731 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 56.6% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDNS. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.50.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $320.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $241.29 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $305.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,111 shares in the company, valued at $16,866,636. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 3,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.78, for a total transaction of $969,628.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,318 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,158.04. This represents a 18.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,416 shares of company stock worth $33,528,267. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

