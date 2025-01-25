Atomi Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,839,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370,273 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,463,000 after buying an additional 99,720 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 125.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,235,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,921,000 after buying an additional 2,354,341 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,579,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,867,000 after buying an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in International Paper by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,295,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,006,000 after acquiring an additional 537,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on International Paper from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.99.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.00. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 1.03.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $35,034.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,896.55. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $100,848. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

