Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 835 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,774,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,978,000 after acquiring an additional 732,651 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $28,490,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 896.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 583,781 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,330,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,005,000 after buying an additional 575,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,476,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,713,000 after buying an additional 409,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp
In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $327,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,720.71. The trade was a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average is $43.03. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $49.07.
Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.
