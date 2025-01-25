Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 32,430 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,430 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in ING Groep by 57.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 22.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep Trading Up 0.2 %

ING opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91. ING Groep has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.47.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 30.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.1667 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ING. Citigroup upgraded shares of ING Groep to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

