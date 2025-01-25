Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,988 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 2.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in CSX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 0.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 35,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in CSX by 0.6% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 55,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.68.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

