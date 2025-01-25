ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ARKK opened at $62.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.64. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $36.85 and a 52-week high of $63.61.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

