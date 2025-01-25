BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BST opened at $38.82 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $39.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.13.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

