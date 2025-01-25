iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at $390,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period.

DSI stock opened at $114.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $92.70 and a twelve month high of $115.78.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

