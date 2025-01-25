Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 283 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.1 %

Iron Mountain stock opened at $111.17 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $66.20 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 794.47%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $7,248,385.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,872,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $34,874,874. The trade was a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,016 shares of company stock worth $13,666,427 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on IRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BNP Paribas raised Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Further Reading

