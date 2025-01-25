Kellanova (NYSE:K) Stake Boosted by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Kellanova by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 26.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 48.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 7.6% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $9,253,723.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,680,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,219,308.24. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,031,247 shares of company stock valued at $83,592,882. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.1 %

K stock opened at $81.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $52.46 and a 12 month high of $81.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.25.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on K. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.35.

Read Our Latest Report on Kellanova

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.