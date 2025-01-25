Atomi Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 53.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,434,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,678,000 after buying an additional 4,669,172 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PACCAR by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,194,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,146 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,180,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,254,000 after acquiring an additional 89,245 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,329,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,681,000 after acquiring an additional 242,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 49.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,515,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $109.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.27. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $90.04 and a 52-week high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.93.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $2,138,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,287,316.94. This trade represents a 15.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $2,814,812.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,782,251.52. This represents a 13.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,085 shares of company stock worth $6,012,070. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PACCAR from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $121.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PACCAR

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.