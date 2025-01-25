Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $456,000 Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,490 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 8.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,008,928 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,345 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GSK by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,576,930 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,425,000 after buying an additional 870,449 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 409,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after acquiring an additional 51,378 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 433,628 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after acquiring an additional 165,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 20.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 500,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,460,000 after acquiring an additional 83,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

GSK stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.3928 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.10%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

