Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $498,000 Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,319 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNG. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $210,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $231.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.31 and a twelve month high of $257.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.23.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.64.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

