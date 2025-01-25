Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $459,000 Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 35,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 45.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 62,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51.

NWG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

