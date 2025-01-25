Atomi Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,739,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Energy by 332.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Vista Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,933,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,435,000 after acquiring an additional 43,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vista Energy by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 35,342 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIST stock opened at $57.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $61.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.49 and its 200 day moving average is $50.43.

Several brokerages have commented on VIST. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vista Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

